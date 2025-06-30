Dive in! Charles County Public School Pools Now Open For The Summer

Make a splash this summer as the swimming pools at Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) high schools open to those looking to beat the heat.

The outdoor pools at La Plata and Thomas Stone high schools opened earlier this week with the outdoor pool at Maurice J. McDonough High School set to welcome swimmers Monday, June 30th, 2025.

Indoor pools at Henry E. Lackey and North Point high schools and the Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center at St. Charles High School are also open throughout the summer.

The county’s aquatics program is overseen by Charles County Recreation & Parks.

Take a dip

The following is a list of the county’s pools. Hours are subject to change without notice. Guests are encouraged to call ahead or monitor https://www.facebook.com/CharlesCountyParksRecreation for the most up-to-date hours.

Indoor pools

Henry E. Lackey High School

3000 Chicamuxen Road, Indian Head, MD, 20640.

301-743-2470.

Visit the pool’s website for hours of operation.

Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by a person 16 or older.

Admission is free for children 2 and younger. The daily admission fee for visitors 3 to 12, and 60 and older is $5 per person. Guests ages 13 to 59 will be charged a $6 admission fee.

Groups of eight and more must make a reservation two weeks in advance prior to visiting.

North Point High School

2500 Davis Road, Waldorf, MD, 20603.

301-934-7475.

Visit the pool’s website for hours of operation.

Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by a person 16 or older.

Admission is free for children 2 and younger. The daily admission fee for visitors 3 to 12, and 60 and older is $5 per person. Guests ages 13 to 59 will be charged a $6 admission fee.

Groups of eight and more must make a reservation two weeks in advance prior to visiting.

The Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center at St. Charles High School

5303 Piney Church Road, Waldorf, MD, 20602.

301-934-7474.

Visit the pool’s website for hours of operation.

Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by a person 16 or older.

Admission is free for children 2 and younger. The daily admission fee for visitors 3 to 12, and 60 and older is $5 per person. Guests ages 13 to 59 will be charged a $6 admission fee.

Groups of eight and more must make a reservation two weeks in advance prior to visiting.

Outdoor pools

La Plata High School

6035 Radio Station Road, La Plata, MD, 20646.

301-932-3270.

Visit the pool’s website for hours of operation.

Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by a person 16 or older.

Admission is free for children 2 and younger. The daily admission fee for visitors 3 to 12, and 60 and older is $5 per person. Guests ages 13 to 59 will be charged a $6 admission fee.

Groups of eight and more must make a reservation two weeks in advance prior to visiting.

Maurice J. McDonough High School

7165 Marshall Corner Road, Pomfret, MD, 20675.

301-932-3470.

The pool will open Monday, June 30. Visit the pool’s website for hours of operation.

Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by a person 16 or older.

Admission is free for children 2 and younger. The daily admission fee for visitors 3 to 12, and 60 and older is $5 per person. Guests ages 13 to 59 will be charged a $6 admission fee.

Groups of eight and more must make a reservation two weeks in advance prior to visiting.

Thomas Stone High School

3785 Leonardtown Road, Waldorf, MD, 20601.

301-932-3470.

Visit the pool’s website for hours of operation.

Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by a person 16 or older.

Admission is free for children 2 and younger. The daily admission fee for visitors 3 to 12, and 60 and older is $5 per person. Guests ages 13 to 59 will be charged a $6 admission fee.

Groups of eight and more must make a reservation two weeks in advance prior to visiting.

Recs & Parks has punch cards available for purchase that are valid for 10 visits to its pools. The punch card is $40 per person and can be used at any of the department’s pool locations. Cards expire six months from the date of purchase and are valid for one person only. Each person must present their own card to be allowed entry.

The department also offers a RecPASS and pool passes for purchase.

Visit https://www.charlescountyparks.com/recreation/recpass to learn more.