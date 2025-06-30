Rita’s Lights Up Summer with New Rocket Pop Italian Ice and Firecracker Glitter Topping

Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, the largest Italian Ice concept in the world, is turning up the summer heat with a flavor-packed, refreshing treat!

The new Rocket Pop Italian Ice is a playful twist on a classic—where cherry, lemon, and blue raspberry flavors collide to create a cool, new purple Ice bursting with nostalgic flavor in every bite. Inspired by the iconic red, white, and blue ice pop from the neighborhood ice cream truck, this new treat is the ultimate cool-down companion for summer adventures.

Just in time for the Fourth of July, Rita’s is also turning up the flavor and the fun with a limited-time Firecracker Glitter topping.

This festive, sparkly topping can be added to any treat on Rita’s menu, but it shines especially bright on two new creations featuring the new Rocket Pop Ice: the Rocket Pop 5-Layer Gelati, made with Vanilla Frozen Custard layered with Rocket Pop Ice and topped with Firecracker Glitter, and the Rocket Pop Ice Blender, a refreshing, blended beverage featuring the Rocket Pop Ice, finished with Firecracker Glitter. Rocket Pop Italian Ice and Firecracker Glitter topping are available for a limited time through July 27, while supplies last.



At Rita’s, we love blending playful nostalgia with fresh, craveable twists, and our new Rocket Pop Italian Ice does just that,” said Madalyn Weintraub, Senior Director of Marketing at Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard. “By reimagining a classic summer favorite with a colorful spin and a glittering surprise, we’re inviting guests to relive the joy of chasing the ice cream truck Rita’s style—with a spoonful of fun and a whole lot of flavor.”

Rita’s signature Italian Ice is made fresh daily on-site and available in a rotating daily selection from over 80 flavors. Other menu items at Rita’s include creamy Frozen Custard, signature Gelati, Concretes, Frozen Coffee, Rita’s Blenders™, Milkshakes and more. For more information about Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard and to find your closest location, please visit http://www.ritasice.com/.

