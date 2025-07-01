La Plata Woman’s $50,000 Powerball Win Felt Like a Dream

When you check your Powerball ticket on the Maryland Lottery app at 2:30 a.m. and it shows you’ve won $50,000, it could seem like quite a dream. That’s what happened to one La Plata woman, but she soon realized it wasn’t a dream. Thanks to a Powerball Quick Pick ticket from the June 25 drawing, she can now celebrate a $50,000 payday.

After her dream-like discovery, she told her husband and sons about the big win. While claiming the ticket at Lottery headquarters on June 27, the retired government employee said she planned to use her winnings for home improvements.

The winning ticket was purchased from Lady’s Liquors at 6474 Crain Highway in La Plata, where she frequently buys her Lottery tickets. Although she typically plays a variety of games, she opted for just one Powerball ticket that day.

This isn’t the first large win at Lady’s Liquors. The lucky store sold one of two winning Mega Millions jackpot tickets on March 18, 2014. The jackpot was worth $414 million, and the Maryland winner split that prize with a winner in Florida.