No Injuries Reported After Vehicle Strikes Solomons Medical Center Building

July 1, 2025

On Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at approximately 10:55 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the Solomons Medical Center  located at 14090 Solomons Island Road in Solomons, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving the structure.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single SUV had struck the building with the single occupant reporting no injuries.

Fire and rescue personnel evaluated the occupants who all refused medical attention and transport. No building occupants were injured.

A County Building Inspector was requested to come to the scene and evaluate the damage.

Police responded and handled the crash report.

All photos courtesy of the Solomons Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad.




