California Woman’s Entire 5 Year Sentence Suspended After Committing Medicaid Fraud

Attorney General Anthony G. Brown today announced the sentencing of Malaysia Shabree Brown, 26, of California, Maryland, stemming from allegations that she billed Medicaid for home health care services that she did not provide.

From December 30, 2022, through April 24, 2024, Brown worked as an in-home care worker for Quality Health Services providing care to her grandmother who lived in Lusby, Maryland.

During that period, Brown’s grandmother was hospitalized 12 times and went on an extended vacation without Brown. While others were providing care, Brown continued to clock in and out using her cellular phone, alleging that she was providing care for her grandmother.

Cellular site data and license plate reader information show that Brown was not with her grandmother when she claimed to be caring for her.



Brown caused claims to be submitted to Medicaid for 436 hours of care that were not performed, totaling $7,741.11 in false claims.

On June 26, 2025, Brown pleaded guilty to one count of Medicaid Fraud valued over $1,500 before the Honorable Stacy W. McCormack of the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County. Judge McCormack sentenced Brown to five years suspended in favor of five years of probation.

The first year of probation is to be supervised by the Department of Parole and Probation. During her probationary period, Judge McCormack ordered that Brown not be permitted to care for vulnerable adults, be excluded from participating as a provider in any state or federally funded health care program and perform 35 hours of community service.

Brown paid restitution of $4,496.86 at the time she was sentenced.

In making today’s announcement, Attorney General Brown thanks Medicaid Fraud and Vulnerable Victims Unit Director Zak Shirley, Assistant Attorney General Kelly A. Casper, Investigators Mark Janowitz and Michael Regan, and Investigative Auditor Yelena Slutskaya for their work on this case.

The Maryland Office of the Attorney General, Medicaid Fraud and Vulnerable Victims Unit receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $6,845,828 for Federal fiscal year (FY) 2025. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $2,281,939 for FY 2025, is funded by the State of Maryland.