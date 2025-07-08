UPDATE: Funeral, Services and Procession Information for Veteran Deputy Mark Porter

UPDATE 7/7/2025: Funeral Arrangements and Procession Information for Sergeant Mark Porter #44 – Members of the public are invited to honor Sergeant Porter by attending the services or observing the funeral procession safely.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, located at 41590 Fenwick Street in Leonardtown.

Prayers will be recited at 7:00 p.m.

Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at the same location. Parking is available at the funeral home and in nearby lots. Due to the expected large numbers of mourners, attendees are asked to allow extra time to park and arrive promptly.

Following the funeral, a procession to the graveside services at Charles Memorial Gardens, located at 26325 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, will begin at approximately 11:00 a.m.

Due to limited parking at the cemetery, those attending the graveside service are encouraged to park at the Shops at Breton Bay shopping center.

Procession Route – The funeral procession will depart Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and travel the route shown on this map.

Public Participation – Members of the public are respectfully invited to pay their respects along the procession route. Citizens are encouraged to do so from sidewalks in the Town of Leonardtown, within the Governmental Center, or other safe areas. Please avoid standing in the roadway and follow all traffic safety directions.

Traffic Advisories

Motorists should be aware of the following impacts to traffic on Wednesday, July 9, 2025:

Increased traffic volumes are expected in and around Leonardtown beginning at around 9 a.m., as attendees arrive for the funeral service at Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home. Drivers should plan accordingly and allow for extra travel time.

Temporary road closures and delays will occur along the funeral procession route between approximately 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Emergency vehicles and/or state or county road crews will be stationed along the route to assist with traffic control.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation as we honor the life and service of Sergeant Mark Porter.

In Case of Inclement Weather – Due to the potential for inclement weather, funeral arrangements may be moved, if necessary, to the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department, 24801 MD-235, Hollywood, MD, on Wednesday, July 9.

Any changes will be announced by noon on July 8th, 2025.

Sergeant Porter, 60, served in St. Mary’s County for more than 34 years before retiring in 2022.

Following a brief break in service, he returned as a contract deputy and continued to serve until his passing.

He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, colleagues, and the community he served so faithfully.



With deep sadness and profound respect, Sheriff Steve Hall and the men and women of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office announce the line-of-duty death of Deputy Mark Porter, retired sergeant, who passed away on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, while performing his duties.

Deputy Porter was one of the longest-serving sworn deputies in the agency, known for his steadfast commitment, integrity, and decades of honorable service to the citizens of St. Mary’s County. He was a trusted colleague and a deeply valued member of our Sheriff’s Office family.

“This is a heartbreaking day for our agency,” said Sheriff Steve Hall. “Deputy Mark Porter was dedicated to others; for him, policing was his life. His legacy is one of quiet strength, faithful service, and unwavering duty. We are devastated by his loss and hold his family, friends, and fellow deputies in our thoughts and prayers.”

Deputy Porter, 60, served St. Mary’s County for more than 34 years before retiring in 2022. Following a brief break in service, he returned as a contract deputy and continued to serve until his passing.

In accordance with agency protocols, support services have been made available to members of the Sheriff’s Office. Funeral and memorial arrangements will be shared once they are finalized.

At this time, Deputy Porter’s passing appears to be medically related. However, as with all line-of-duty deaths, the circumstances will be reviewed in accordance with state protocols and standard procedures. No foul play is suspected.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office asks the community to join us in honoring Deputy Porter’s life and service. Maryland State flags at Sheriff’s Office facilities will be lowered to half-staff in his memory.

Announcements regarding funeral and memorial services will be shared once arrangements have been finalized in coordination with Deputy Porter’s family.

For those wishing to express condolences or support, a memorial tribute will be available in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office Headquarters at 23150 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown, MD.

UPDATE 7/2/2025: On the evening of July 1, the Fraternal Order of Police – St. Mary’s County Lodge 7 shared a message from Sheriff Steve Hall confirming the identity of the fallen deputy as Deputy Mark Porter, #44.

It is with regret and sadness that I inform you of the passing of Deputy Mark Porter, #44

Deputy Porter passed away today while in the performance of his duties. At this time, it appears to be medically related however, the investigation is still ongoing. This is a tremendous loss for our agency, and we are all grieving the loss of a colleague, a friend, and a dedicated public servant.

Deputy Porter was one of the longest-serving tenured sworn deputies in the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. His decades of service stand as a testament to his unwavering commitment to our mission and to the people of this community. He was a dependable and steady presence in our ranks—respected for his experience, his integrity, and his quiet professionalism.

We will be providing support and resources for those who need it during this difficult time. Please keep Deputy Porter’s family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers, as well as each other.

As always, we will stand together as one agency—united in grief and in gratitude for the life and service of Deputy Mark Porter.

More information will be shared as it becomes available.

On Tuesday, July 1, 2025, in the afternoon hours, police responded to the Bj’s Wholesale located in the 44950 block of Worth Avenue in California, for the reported check the welfare.

Police arrived to find a unresponsive Sheriff’s Deputy in their vehicle.

Authorities quickly secured the area, and an investigation was launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the death.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.

Updates will be provided as additional information becomes available.

