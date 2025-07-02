Two Dead and Two Others Critically Injured After Single Vehicle Crash in Prince George’s County

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred in Oxon Hill on Tuesday night. Two passengers in the vehicle were killed. The first deceased passenger is 70-year-old Ursula Churn of Washington, DC. The name of the second deceased passenger will be released once her family is located and notified.

On July 1, 2025, at approximately 9:10 pm, officers responded to a collision on northbound Indian Head Highway at the exit for Kerby Hill Road. The vehicle was carrying five occupants.

Churn was pronounced dead on the scene. The second deceased passenger died a short time later at a hospital.

The driver and fourth passenger suffered injuries considered life-threatening.

The fifth passenger suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. All of the occupants are adults.

A preliminary investigation indicates the driver was traveling northbound on Indian Head Highway approaching the exit ramp for Kerby Hill Road, when for reasons currently under investigation, her vehicle struck a traffic barrier and ultimately overturned.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Anyone with information may also contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 25-0035897.