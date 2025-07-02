Maryland State Police Investigating 45-Year-Old Bryans Road Man Struck and Killed in Charles County

July 2, 2025 – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred early this morning, Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Charles County.

The deceased pedestrian is identified as Kory Branson, 45, of Bryans Road, Maryland. He was pronounced deceased on the scene by Charles County emergency medical services personnel. The driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe remained on the scene.

Around 12:30 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to the area of northbound Maryland Route 210, north of Maryland Route 225 for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

The preliminary investigation indicates, the pedestrian, later identified as Branson, was attempting to cross Maryland Route 210 when he was struck by the Chevrolet. No charges are being filed at this time.

Maryland Route 210 was closed for more than two hours for the crash investigation. Assistance on scene was provided by deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.

Anyone who has information related to this crash is asked to contact the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack at 301-392-1200. The crash investigation is active and ongoing.