Maryland State Police Boost Enforcement Efforts to Ensure a Safer Independence Day

Maryland State Police beginning Friday will increase enforcement efforts to combat impaired, aggressive, and distracted driving throughout the July 4th holiday weekend.

Maryland State Troopers from all 23 barracks across the state will conduct high-visibility patrols from Friday July 4 to Sunday, July 6.

The State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort (SPIDRE) team – a specialized unit trained to identify impaired drivers—will also work to reduce impaired driving-related injuries and deaths.

Maryland State Police initiatives are designed to prevent dangerous driving behaviors and to save lives. Initiatives can include partnering with allied law enforcement and state agencies to provide enforcement and community outreach via social media. Among the planned initiatives:

Eastern Region : Troopers from the Maryland State Police Berlin, Centreville, Easton, Princess Anne, and Salisbury barracks will conduct high visibility enforcement along U.S. Routes 13, 50, 90, 301, Maryland Route 413, and throughout their respective counties.

Central Region: Troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park, Forestville, Golden Ring, Rockville, Waterloo, and Westminster barracks will conduct high visibility enforcement along Interstates 495, 270, 695, Maryland 185, 97, 193, and throughout their respective counties.

Western Region: Troopers from the Maryland State Police Cumberland, Frederick, Hagerstown, and McHenry barracks will conduct high visibility enforcement along U.S. Routes 220, 40, and 65, Interstates 8, 68, and 70, and throughout their respective counties.

Northern Region: Troopers from the Bel Air, JFK Memorial Highway, and North East barracks will conduct high visibility enforcement along U.S. Route 40, areas known to have a higher number of impaired driving crashes and throughout their respective counties.

Southern Region: Troopers from the Maryland State Police Annapolis, Glen Burnie, La Plata, Leonardtown, and Prince Frederick barracks will conduct high visibility enforcement along U.S. Route 50, Maryland Route 295, Interstate 97, and throughout their respective counties.

If you are attending a Fourth of July event:

Designate a sober driver. Give that person your car keys.

Avoid drinking if you are planning to drive.

Consider using public transportation. Call a taxi or use a ride-share service.

Do not let friends drive if you think they are impaired.

Call the police if you see someone who you believe is driving impaired.

Always buckle up.

Do not text, drive distracted or use a cellphone that is not hands-free.

If you are hosting a Fourth of July event:

Remember that you can be held liable if someone you served alcohol to ends up in an impaired driving crash.

Serve plenty of food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Ensure sober drivers or alternative modes of transportation are available.

Have contact information for local taxi companies readily available.

Take away the keys from anyone who is thinking about driving impaired.

Increased enforcement efforts are funded by the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office. The SPIDRE Team is funded by a grant from the Maryland Highway Safety Office.

Drink or drive—this 4th of July, you can’t do both. Make a smart move: plan a sober ride.