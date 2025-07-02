St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office to Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint Thursday, July 3

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Maryland State Police, will conduct a roadside sobriety checkpoint on Thursday evening, July 3, 2025, around Leonardtown, MD. Deputies will evaluate drivers for signs of alcohol or drug impairment.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office recognizes that roadside sobriety checkpoints are highly visible and effective tools to combat impaired driving behavior. Providing advance notice of these checkpoints allows drivers to make informed choices, discourages impaired driving, and is legally mandated for the checkpoint to be valid.

If you plan to drink, use a designated driver or a ride-sharing service; this will keep you and your neighbors safe on our roads.