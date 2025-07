Naval Air Station Patuxent River has announced that Gate 1 will be closed today, Wednesday, July 2 from 1 p.m., to 2:45 p.m. for unscheduled maintenance.

Drivers are advised to use Gate 2 for inbound and outbound traffic during that time.

NAS Patuxent River July 4 Holiday Gate Hours

July 3: Gates 1 and 2 open for normal operations, Gate 3 closed

July 4-July 6: Gate 1 open 24/7, Gates 2 and 3 closed

July 7: All gates open for normal operations