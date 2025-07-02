Fire Marshal Investigating House Fire in Leonardtown

On Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at approximately 7:47 a.m., firefighters from Leonardtown, Second District, Bay District, Hollywood, NAS Patuxent River and Seventh District were dispatched to the 20000 block of Willow Bottom Farm Lane in Leonardtown, for the reported structure fire.

A 911 caller reported smoke coming from the residence. A short time later, the caller reported the house was on fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene within 7 minutes of dispatch to find smoke showing from the roofline of the 2-story residence. Upon a walk-around the residence, firefighters reported fire coming from the second floor and requested the working fire dispatch.

Additional firefighters from Ridge, Mechanicsville, Solomons, Prince Frederick, NAS Webster Field and Charles County responded, or assisted with providing coverage for the operating companies.

Crews made entry into the residence to find heavy fire on the second floor and while reporting all visible fire was extinguished, they had high heat and zero visibility and advised the fire had extended into the “knee walls”. Property records show the residence was built in 1930.

Firefighters operated on the scene for over 3 hours, with the fire being extinguished in approximately 1 hour.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal. SMECO responded to assist with securing power.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

