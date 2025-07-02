Couple Charged with Credit Card Fraud, Identity Theft and Theft from Lions Camp Merrick Funds

Detectives assigned to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division have charged a former employee and a volunteer of Lions Camp Merrick, Inc., with fraud crimes in connection with a financial scheme that spanned a year and resulted in the misappropriation of over $36,000.

In May 2024, the Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the leadership of Lions Camp Merrick, Inc.—a non-profit organization that serves the blind, deaf, diabetic, and veterans with PTSD—regarding suspected unauthorized use of the organization’s funds.

The concern was initially raised by the newly appointed president of the camp, who discovered a suspicious $6,233.28 transaction to the St. Mary’s County Treasurer during an internal audit. Upon noting the transaction, the president of the camp reached out to the CCSO, who initiated an investigation.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Melissa Funkhouser, age 40, of Ridge, MD, who was hired as a paid employee in May 2023 and had previously volunteered at the camp alongside her husband, Ronald Paul Funkhouser, age 43, had sole access to the camp’s debit card.

Detectives identified a total of 70 unauthorized transactions made between May 2023 and May 2024, totaling $36,633.92.

The investigation determined that these funds were used for personal expenses, including car payments and insurance, property taxes, electricity and utility bills, cell phone bills, ATM withdrawals, and various other unauthorized purchases.

Ronald Funkhouser, though listed as a volunteer, was found to have participated in the scheme.

On July 20, 2025, a Charles County Grand Jury indicted both Melissa and Ronald Funkhouser on 60 Misdemeanor and felony charges including the following.

Theft Scheme: $25,000 To Under $100,000

Con-Theft Scheme: $25,000 To Under $100,000

Fraud Id Info Thft $25k-<$100k

Con-Fraud Id Info Thft $25k-<$100k

USE/DISCLOSE CREDIT CARD NOS – 56 counts

Lions Camp Merrick, Inc. is now under new financial management, and the misappropriated funds have been identified and accounted for. The current president of the organization provided full cooperation during the investigation.

Anyone with additional information related to this case is asked to contact Detective Baxley at 301-609-6504.

