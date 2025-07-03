PG County Man, A Former D.C. Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services Employee, Found Guilty Of Sexually Abusing a 17-Year-Old Ward

Kelvin Powell, 63, of Temple Hills, Maryland, was found guilty on all counts by a D.C. Superior Court jury today in connection with the sexual abuse of a 17-year-old minor who was in the custody of the D.C. Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services, announced U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro.

The jury deliberated for one day following an eight-day trial, and found Powell guilty of sixteen counts, that is, committing four counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a ward, four counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor, four counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a ward, and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor.

D.C. Superior Court Associate Judge Rainey Brandt scheduled sentencing for September 5, 2025.

According to evidence presented over the course of the trial, Powell served as a Youth Development Representative (YDR) at the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services (DYRS)’s Youth Services Center (YSC). DYRS is the District of Columbia government agency responsible for the supervision, custody, and care of young people detained while pending charges for a delinquent act. As a YDR, Powell was responsible for the care, custody, and control of the juvenile residents being detained at YSC.

“The Defendant used his position of authority to repeatedly sexually abuse a minor who was in his care and more than four decades younger than him,” said United States Attorney Pirro.



“The power imbalance allowed him to repeatedly victimize a young girl who was under his protection. These crimes were reprehensible. As shown here, prosecutors in my office and our partners at the FBI and MPD will go to every length to uncover such acts, prove them in court, and hold the offenders accountable.”

“Powell used his position of trust to prey upon a minor who counted on him for care and protection,” said Assistant Director in Charge Steven Jensen of the FBI’s Washington Field Office. “Today’s verdict is the next step in bringing the full measure of justice to those who would abuse their authority to harm vulnerable children.”

Between December 2021 through February 2022, Powell used his position and his authority to repeatedly sexually abuse a then-seventeen-year-old minor ward residing at YSC.

During that time, Powell repeatedly isolated the minor in areas of YSC that were not covered by video surveillance cameras. In those areas, Powell repeatedly sexually abused the minor by committing sexual acts and sexual contacts to her. In an incident captured by surveillance cameras, Powell sexually abused the minor by groping her clothed buttocks in a hallway at YSC.

Powell faces a maximum statutory penalty of 15 years for first degree sexual abuse of a minor, seven and ½ years for second degree sexual abuse of a minor, 10 years for first degree sexual abuse of a ward, and five years for second degree sexual abuse of a ward.

The case was investigated by the FBI’s Washington Field Office with valuable assistance from the Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Tim Visser, Jessica Wash, and Niki Holmes. Former Assistant United States Attorneys Risa Berkower and Cara Gardner provided critical assistance.