SMADC Launches Agricultural Lending Library to Boost Community Knowledge

The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC), a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, has created an Agricultural Lending Library for the Southern Maryland community to utilize.

The Lending library is open to the public to check out books on agriculture for a two-week borrow period. The books found in SMADC’s Lending Library are generally not found in the local county libraries and cover a wide variety of agricultural production and business topics.

Who should participate?

Anyone that is looking to expand their knowledge of agriculture.

Participants can browse library book titles and a short book bio by viewing the flipping book presented on SMADC’s website at www.smadc.com.

To request a book, participants will need to fill out the “Book Request” form and wait for SMADC staff to approve their request and pick up time. Pick-up and drop-off times will be from 9:00am – 3:30pm, Mon – Friday at the SMADC offices located at 15045 Burnt Store Road, Hughesville, MD.

“We’re excited to debut the SMADC Lending Library,” says Shelby Watson-Hampton, SMADC Director. “By offering free access to specialized agricultural books the library will directly support learning and innovation in a cost efficient manner for participants.”

Please note that participants should be diligent with due dates and responsible with borrowed property. Book borrowers will receive email reminders close to return dates to ensure that all books are back on time. If books are not returned on time or are severely damaged, the borrower will be financially responsible for book replacements. Upon book return, SMADC staff will mark off the book as returned and assess for any damages.

View the Lending Library page here: https://online.flippingbook.com/view/105108956/

About the Lending Library: With the guidance of staff, the first class of SMADC Summer Interns was tasked with putting the Lending Library together. While working as a team, they created all documents, organized books, and planned the website layout.

The Summer Intern Class & the Lending Library are sponsored by RMC grant funds. For more information contact SMADC at [email protected]