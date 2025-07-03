National Weather Service Confirms Touchdown of EF-0 Tornado in St. Mary’s County During Severe Storms

National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC – Wed Jul 2 2025: NWS Damage Survey for July 1, 2025, Beauvue Tornado Event.

Rating: EF-0

Estimated Peak Wind: 80 mph

Path Length /statute/: 0.1 miles

Path Width /maximum/: 75 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start Date: Tuesday, 7/01/2025

Start Time: 07:45 PM EDT

Start Location: 2 W Redgate / St. Mary’s County / MD

Start Lat/Lon: 38.255 -76.628

End Date: 07/01/2025

End Time: 07:46 PM EDT

End Location: 1 W Redgate / St. Mary’s County / MD

End Lat/Lon: 38.254 -76.626

On the evening of Tuesday July 1, a severe thunderstorm produced a brief EF-0 tornado two miles south of Leonardtown, in Beauvue, Maryland.

The storm had earlier produced a waterspout on Breton Bay that was captured on video. The tornado uprooted about 10 trees along Medleys Neck Road and Cedar Hill Lane. It also snapped the tops of 10 trees. Tree damage was oriented in different directions.

Two trees impacted homes, one fell on a vehicle, but no injuries were reported. The tornadic touchdown was brief, as the storm quickly produced a severe downdraft that ended the circulation, and continued to produce scattered tree damage along its path east through St. Mary’s County.

The National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington would like to thank St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services, who provided invaluable support for this survey, as well as trained spotters and the public for providing photos and videos.

EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the following categories:

EF0 ………65 to 85 mph

………65 to 85 mph EF1………86 to 110 mph

EF2………111 to 135 mph

EF3………136 to 165 mph

EF4………166 to 200 mph

EF5………>200 mph