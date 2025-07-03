Charles County Sheriff’s Office Regrets to Announce Passing of Retired K9 Ryker

We are saddened to share the passing of retired K9 Ryker, a loyal partner to Cpl. Darin Behm (K9) and a retired member of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office who served our community from 2013 to 2020.

Ryker, a Belgian Malinois, was a two-time Triple Crown Award recipient through the United States Police Canine Association (USPCA)—an honor requiring advanced skills in tracking, patrol, and narcotics detection.

Ryker also earned USPCA’s Case of the Quarter Award after helping locate over a kilo and a half of cocaine during a task force operation—one of the largest narcotics seizures in the unit’s history.

Throughout his career, Ryker was instrumental in locating suspects, missing persons, firearms, and large quantities of illegal drugs. He was known for his proficiency on tracks, often leading his handler straight to hidden evidence or suspects, and he recovered numerous discarded weapons that might have otherwise gone undetected.

But beyond the uniform, Ryker was a joyful, loyal soul. At home, he was gentle and protective of his family—especially the kids. If it ever got too quiet, you could count on Ryker to check on them and often be found lying next to them. In the yard, he was their quiet guardian, watching over every move, And he had a mischievous side, too—especially when it came to Doritos.

On one memorable occasion, his handler returned to the car expecting to share a bag of chips that had been left near Ryker’s kennel. Instead, he found only an empty bag and Ryker, covered in Dorito dust, looking back with a face that said, “What chips?

Ryker was a partner who left a legacy of service, protection, and unconditional love. Rest easy, Ryker.

