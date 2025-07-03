Steer Clear Of Thieves For Vehicle Theft Prevention Month

Maryland State Police and the Maryland Vehicle Theft Prevention Council are reminding motorists to take proactive steps to protect their vehicles during National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month in July.

Vehicle theft surges during summer, making it a risky time for drivers to let their guard down. In Maryland, a vehicle is stolen every 22 minutes—60% of those vehicles were left unlocked, and 50% had the keys or fob inside, according to the MVTPC.

Most of these thefts occur at night, and 95% of the stolen vehicles lacked any anti-theft device. Nationally, a vehicle is stolen every 37 seconds—more than 850,000 in 2024 alone—costing over $8 billion in losses, according to federal data.

The MVTPC continues to partner with law enforcement and community organizations across Maryland to prevent vehicle theft and related crimes, while also promoting public awareness. Created by the Maryland General Assembly in 1994, MVTPC has helped drive down vehicle thefts by nearly 37% statewide.

For Fiscal Year 2026, MVTPC awarded $2.4 million in grants to support enforcement, outreach, and education initiatives. This includes support for initiatives like its annual PSA contest, which challenges students from Maryland colleges and universities to craft creative, impactful messages on vehicle theft awareness and prevention.

Lock the thieves out and prevent them from driving off in your vehicle by following these tips:

Always take your keys or fob with you—never leave them in or on your vehicle

Close and lock all windows and doors when parked

Park in well-lit areas and remove all valuables, especially visible electronics and bags

Never leave your vehicle running unattended

Use anti-theft devices, such as steering wheel locks, brake pedal locks, and OBD port locks