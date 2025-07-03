Two Injured After Motor Vehicle Collision in Prince Frederick

On Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at approximately 4:14 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Route 4 and Auto Drive in Prince Frederick, for the reported motor vehicle collision with unknown injuries.

While First Responders were enroute to the scene, the incident was upgraded after numerous 911 callers reported one vehicle was on fire with possible entrapment.

Police arrived on the scene to find a three vehicle collision with one vehicle on fire and all occupants out of the vehicle, the officer utilized their fire extinguisher without success.

Firefighters arrived on scene and quickly extinguished the vehicle fire while confirming no entrapment with two patients for evaluation.

Emergency medical services transported the operator of the mini-van, and the black sedan to an area hospital with injuries described as minor. The operator of the truck denied having any injuries.

All photos courtesy of the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department.

