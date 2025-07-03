Calvert County Volunteer Fire-Rescue-EMS Celebrates Stellar Performance at SkillsUSA National Competition in Georgia

Calvert County Volunteer Fire-Rescue-EMS is bursting with pride following the outstanding achievements of three of our own at the prestigious SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference, which took place last week, June 23-27, in Atlanta, Georgia.

This annual event is the premier showcase of America’s most highly skilled career and technical education students, bringing together thousands of top performers from across the nation to compete in over 100 skilled and leadership events.

Oliver Fox from North Beach Volunteer Fire Department delivered an exceptional performance in the Firefighting Skills competition, earning a silver medal and securing an incredible second-place finish out of a field of 30 competitors from across the United States!

Oliver’s dedication, precision, and mastery of firefighting techniques were truly on display, demonstrating the rigorous training and commitment of our local volunteers.



Adding to our county’s impressive showing, thealso excelled, placing in the Top 15 for their Emergency Medical Technician skills. Their ability to work cohesively under pressure and apply their critical medical knowledge is a testament to their hard work and the quality of their training.

The SkillsUSA National Competition is more than just a contest; it’s a platform where students demonstrate their readiness for the workforce, applying skills learned in their respective career and technical education programs to real-world scenarios. The competitions are meticulously designed and judged by industry professionals, ensuring that students are honing the exact skills demanded by employers today. For our firefighting and EMS personnel, this means the skills perfected by Oliver, Matt, and Ryan translate directly into providing life-saving services and support to our community when every second counts.

The extraordinary success of these young men wouldn’t have been possible without incredible support. We want to specifically recognize the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department for their unwavering commitment to these rising stars, providing the foundation and encouragement needed for their journey. Our deepest gratitude also goes to the Calvert County Career & Technology Academy for their invaluable partnership and for fostering the high-level skills demonstrated by these students. Special recognition is due to their dedicated instructors, Marquis Smith and Dave Barcenas, whose expert guidance and mentorship were instrumental in shaping these future leaders.

This collaborative effort truly underscores the strength of our community and its unwavering commitment to nurturing the next generation of highly skilled and compassionate first responders.

The entire Calvert County Volunteer Fire-Rescue-EMS family, our county, and the state are immensely proud of Oliver, Matt, and Ryan. Their achievements at the SkillsUSA National Competition are a beacon of excellence and inspire us all. We look forward to seeing the continued impact these exceptional individuals will have on public safety in Calvert County.