Injured Owl Saved by Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputy

While out on patrol, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Gilmore came across an unusual call for service- an injured barn owl in the roadway. The poor guy appeared to have been struck by a car and was in need of a helping hand.

Being the animal lover she is, Cpl. Gilmore didn’t hesitate to scoop him up and rush him to a local raptor rescue, run by a kindhearted wildlife rehabilitator she connected with years ago while helping another owl in need.

They’ve named this beautiful bird Earl, and we’re all praying for his speedy recovery and safe return to the wild where he belongs.

Thank you, Cpl. Gilmore, for showing compassion both on and off duty.

Check out the sweet moment she and Earl shared before his rescue.

