Public Notice: Solomons Fireworks Traffic & Pedestrian Safety Plan

As we gear up for the upcoming Fireworks celebration, please be aware of the following Traffic Operations and Pedestrian Safety Plan in place to help keep everyone safe and traffic moving smoothly:

Pedestrian traffic will be prohibited on MD Rt. 4. Designated pedestrian areas along Solomons Island Rd will be marked, and all attendees are asked to stay within sidewalks and marked pedestrian zones.

No Parking Zones: The State Highway Administration (SHA) and Calvert County Highway Maintenance will set up traffic cones and signs to block restricted areas. These no-parking zones will serve as pedestrian access routes to and from parking areas to the Fireworks viewing area.

Illegal parking will be strictly enforced. Deputies will be patrolling MD 4, Solomons Island parking lots, and residential areas with restricted access. Improperly parked vehicles will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Post-Event Traffic Control:

After the Fireworks show, all southbound traffic on Solomons Island Rd will be temporarily closed while traffic control measures are in effect.

Restricted access will begin at Lore Rd and continue south onto Solomons Island.

Public Parking at Glascock Field:

St. Mary’s Exit Only: Vehicles exiting toward the base of the Thomas Johnson Bridge will be directed to southbound MD 4 over the bridge. This includes vehicles in the Solomons Boat Ramp lot.

Northbound MD 4 Exit Only: The field exit across from the Calvert Marine Museum will direct vehicles to northbound MD 4.

Thank you for your cooperation as we work to ensure a safe and enjoyable Fireworks event for all!