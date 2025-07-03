Calvert County Commissioners Call on Maryland Attorney General to Investigate Gas Price Disparities

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) has taken official action to address what they describe as a persistent and unfair disparity in gasoline prices affecting their residents. In a letter dated July 2, 2025, the BOCC formally requested Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown launch an investigation into why Calvert County’s fuel prices are consistently higher than those in neighboring counties.

The Commissioners said the move was prompted by “several concerned constituents” who highlighted noticeable and recurring differences in gas prices when compared with nearby St. Mary’s and Charles counties. As recently as June 12, 2025, the BOCC pointed out, the average cost of gasoline in Calvert County was $3.24 per gallon. Meanwhile, prices in St. Mary’s and Charles stood at $2.94 and $2.97, respectively—roughly 30 cents cheaper per gallon.

“This difference places a substantial burden on our community,” the letter stated, emphasizing that the added cost has real-world consequences for local families, daily commuters, and small business operations.

Acknowledging that daily fuel fluctuations are normal, the Commissioners argue that the consistent pattern of higher prices in Calvert County warrants deeper scrutiny. They noted that while local officials work to promote affordability, they lack the authority and resources to fully examine the intricate pricing systems of fuel distribution and retail.

Citing the Attorney General’s longstanding efforts in consumer protection, the BOCC urged his office to determine whether unfair practices are contributing to the disparities and whether they justify legal or regulatory intervention.

The letter was signed by all five Calvert County Commissioners—President Earl F. Hance, Vice President Todd Ireland, and Commissioners Mark C. Cox Sr., Catherine M. Grasso, and Mike Hart—signaling unanimous concern and support for state-level involvement.

“We are prepared to provide your office with any additional information or support needed for such an inquiry,” the letter concluded. “We look forward to the possibility of working with you to address the concerns of our shared constituents.”

The BOCC has pledged to keep the public updated as developments unfold. They also expressed gratitude to residents who have voiced their frustrations and helped bring attention to the issue.

As the matter now rests with the Office of the Attorney General, many in Calvert County are hopeful that answers—and possibly relief—may soon be on the way.