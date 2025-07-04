Police Investigating Fraudulent QR Code Scheme at Regency Furniture Stadium Parking Lot

On Tuesday, July 1, 2025 the Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and staff from the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs received a report from a citizen regarding suspected fraudulent activity involving parking payments at Regency Furniture Stadium, located at 11765 St. Linus Drive in Waldorf, MD.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the QR codes affixed to multiple parking signs in the stadium’s lot had been altered. These tampered QR codes redirected users to an unauthorized third-party website, where credit card payments were collected outside of official channels.

The Blue Crabs staff was unaware of the issue, as payments submitted directly through the website and applications listed on the signage—not via the QR codes—were processed correctly and received as intended.

At this time, it is unclear how long the fraudulent QR codes had been in place or how many individuals may have unknowingly submitted payment through the unauthorized site.

Anyone who recently used a QR code to pay for parking at Regency Furniture Stadium is urged to review their credit card statements and verify the legitimacy of all transactions.

If you believe you may have been a victim of this fraud, contact Detective Sergeant Hemsley at (301) 609-6562.

All of the parking signs have been removed, and detectives are coordinating closely with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs organization as they continue to investigate this incident.