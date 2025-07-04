Natural Resources Police Conducting ‘Operation Dry Water’ to Combat Boating Under the Influence

This Independence Day weekend, the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) will ramp up patrols and enforcement efforts throughout the busiest boating holiday of the year.

NRP will conduct its 17th annual Operation Dry Water, focusing on heightened outreach, education, and enforcement, particularly on the importance of sober boating. Maryland waterway users should expect increased patrols and vessel checks to prioritize the safety of everyone on the water.

“This upcoming July 4 holiday should be a joyous event, especially when spent on the water,” said Lt. Col. Michael Sewell, NRP Deputy Superintendent and Boating Law Administrator. “Unfortunately, this holiday weekend is often marred by boating accidents and tragedies that could have been avoided. Officers will be conducting saturation patrols on nearly every waterway in Maryland, but boaters have to do their part as well by avoiding drinking and operating.”

Alcohol and boating remain a lethal combination. According to NRP annual boating accident statistics, alcohol was a contributing factor in six boating accidents and two fatalities on the water in 2024. During the three-day effort in 2024, 12 impaired boaters were charged with Operating While Under the Influence of Alcohol and other related offenses. The 12 arrests made by NRP officers were the most made by the agency during the campaign since 2018.



Nationwide, alcohol use is the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating incidents. In addition, more than 90 percent of Maryland’s fatal boating accident victims in the past five years were not wearing a life jacket.

NRP reminds boaters that the best way to enjoy a safe holiday weekend on the water is to remain sober – always have a “sober skipper” on board – and wear a life jacket at all times.

While avoiding alcohol while operating a boat remains of paramount importance, boaters should know and follow other safety principles before going underway. U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets must be on board – at least one for every passenger – and they must be in good condition, regularly inspected, and operational. Waterway users should consider filing a float plan, or at the very least tell someone where they are going and when they plan to return. Lastly, everyone should keep an eye on the sky – check the forecast prior to departing and continually monitor weather conditions while on the water. Rapidly changing weather conditions can make operating a vessel difficult or impossible if caught in a sudden storm.

Operation Dry Water is part of a national effort coordinated by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators.

More information about boating safety and regulations in Maryland along with boating accident statistics can be found by visiting dnr.maryland.gov/nrp.