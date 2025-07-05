Three Flown to Trauma Centers After Head-on Collision in Lexington Park

On Friday, July 4, 2025, at approximately 10:21 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the intersection of Three Notch Road and Mattapany Road in Lexington Park, for the serious motor vehicle collision with one trapped.

Multiple 911 callers reported a head-on collision with one trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two vehicle head-on style collision with one trapped in a sedan with one other patient suffering serious injuries.

Firefighters from Bay District, Ridge, and NAS Webster Field responded to the scene with personnel extricating the operator in under 22 minutes.

Multiple helicopters were requested as two patients suffered serious injuries, and a third patient later being consulted for aviation transport as well.

Maryland State Police Helicopters Trooper 2 and Trooper 7 responded and landed nearby.

Trooper 7 transported a 64-year-old female with a broken pelvis, and a second adult female with head injuries to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.

Trooper 2 transported a 27-year-old male to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

EMS obtained one care refusal form on the scene.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and handled the crash investigation and cited the operator of the Ford pickup truck with multiple traffic citations.

