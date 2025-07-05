One Flown to Trauma Center After ATV Rollover in Hollywood

On Saturday, July 5, 2025, at approximately 12:25 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of 24214 Half Pone Point Road in Hollywood, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

911 callers reported a golf cart had overturned with 4 injured, however, upon the arrival of the Hollywood VFD, crews found an overturned ATV with one patient over a guardrail and down an embankment.

The patient was removed from the embankment and placed into the care of the awaiting EMS who requested a helicopter.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the patient to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Police are investigating the collision and no other known injuries were reported. The ATV was reportedly the only vehicle involved.