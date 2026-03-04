UPDATE: Detectives Charge Waldorf Man for 2025 October Place Murder of 47-Year-Old David Raley

UPDATE 3/4/2026: On March 4, detectives assigned to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division arrested Shawn Lamont Wade, Jr., age 32, of Waldorf in connection with the shooting death of David Leroy Raley, age 47.

The shooting occurred on July 3, 2025, in the 3000 block of October Place. Wade was indicted by a Charles County Grand Jury and investigators obtained an arrest warrant.

He was charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter, and firearms offenses and is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center awaiting a bond review.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Det. Worley at 301-609-6518.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward should contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

7/4/2025: On July 3, 2025, at 4:23 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of October Place in Waldorf for the report of an unconscious male lying on the ground outside of an apartment door.

Upon arrival, officers located the man who had a gunshot wound to the upper body. Officers and EMS rendered first aid, but the victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

He was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

The victim was later identified as David Leroy Raley, 47, of Waldorf.

