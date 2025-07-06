One Flown to Trauma Center After Single Vehicle Rollover in Bushwood

On Saturday, July 5, 2025, at approximately 9:38 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of 23281 Maddox Road in Bushwood, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries and one overturned.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle on its roof in the middle of the roadway with the single occupant out of the vehicle.

Firefighters found the patient had self-extricated from the vehicle and was suffering from a serious leg fracture. Firefighters requested a medic and helicopter.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the patient to an area trauma center.

All photos are courtesy of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department.

