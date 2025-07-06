Brooks Connor Driskill, 33, of Dameron, Maryland passed away on June 25, 2025.

Born in Portsmouth, Virgina on March 9, 1992, Connor was the cherished son of John Robert Driskill and Jean Driskill.

Brooks was a kind-hearted, loving, funny, and caring man. Family meant everything to him. He always tried to make people smile and was the kind of person who gave his love without holding back.

He loved spending time outdoors – especially going fishing with his dad, where they shared peaceful, meaningful moments together. He also enjoyed playing games with his mom, always laughing and bringing joy into the room. Brooks had a soft spot for animals, and dogs especially seemed to love him instinctively – they felt the kindness in his spirit.

Brooks was full of energy and always ready for adventure. He loved traveling and never passed up a chance to do something fun or visit somewhere new. With his wife, Nadiia, he traveled through Turkey, Montenegro, Ukraine and the U.S. – exploring, laughing, and making memories that will live in her heart forever.

He loved old country music, warm hugs, and quiet time with the people he loved most. His smile, his laugh, the way he looked at you with love – those are the things we’ll always remember.

Brooks gave so much love in his life, and he will always be deeply loved in return.

He is forever missed by Nadiia, his wife, and all who loved him.

He is survived by his loving wife, Nadiia Tkachuk, whom he married on July 7, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Brooks is also survived by his parents, John and Jean Driskill; his aunts and uncles Mary and Roger Hawks of Fort Wayne, IN., Joan Driskill and Joel Helmann of Leonardtown, MD., and Linda and Jim Riggs of Mount Airy, MD., as well as several cousins.

Family will receive friends on Monday, July 14, 2025 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by a funeral service officiated by Father Keith Burney of St. Michael’s Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Avenue, Silver Springs, MD 20906.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.