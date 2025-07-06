Jane Dent “Janie” Cooper, 82, of Chaptico, MD passed away peacefully on June 17, 2025 at her home with her loving family at her side.

She was born on February 25, 1943 in Washington, DC to the late William Frederick Wolfe, Sr and Florence Marie (nee: Murphy) Wolfe.

Janie was a 1960 graduate of Northwestern High School, serving as the Golden Wildcats class secretary. On May 19, 1963, she married the love of her life, Everett Claude Cooper, Jr at Mt Rainer Christian Church. Together, they celebrated more than 62 wonderful years of marriage. She was a dedicated office manager for many years for Dr Howell and Dr Wathen in LaPlata, MD. While her children went through high school, she spent many years as an active volunteer and supporter of the Chopticon High School Band Boosters. Janie was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and most recently, a proud great-grandmother. Family was always a top priority and with whom she enjoyed spending time, especially with her grandchildren and great-granddaughter. She was also a volunteer with ACTS in Avenue, MD, a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post 221, and a member of the Christ Church Parish Aide Society.

In addition to her beloved husband, Janie is also survived by her children: Deborah Cooper Kenney (John) of Dameron, MD, Anne Cooper Combs of Chaptico, MD and Daniel Cooper (Beth) of Wyoming, DE; sisters Sharon Montillo of Chaptico, MD and Judy Barney (George) of The Villages, FL; grandchildren: Jack Kenney (Megan), Will Kenney, Tom Kenney (Leandri); Nicholas Combs; Christina Combs; Chrystallyn Combs; Catherine Combs, Jehanette Combs; Rosanna Combs; Kathleen Combs; Katlin Cooper; and Graham Cooper; great-granddaugher, Annalyn; and many extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, William F. Wolfe, Jr, and sister, Anne Keeley.

All services will be private.

