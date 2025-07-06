Janet Marie McCutcheon, 87, of Lexington Park, Maryland, passed away on June 28th of natural causes. She was born in 1938 in Charleston, West Virginia, to Fred and Vienna Douglas.

Janet grew up in Charleston and attended Berea College, where she earned her bachelor’s degree. She went on to complete a master’s degree in English literature at Texas A&M, where she also met her first husband, Samuel Jack Mackin of College Station, Texas. Together, they pursued doctoral studies in English literature at the University of Kentucky before moving to St. Mary’s County, Maryland, in 1974. Jack passed away the following year. Janet later remarried Donald Frank McCutcheon of Little Rock, Arkansas.

Janet was a beloved educator throughout her career with St. Mary’s County Public Schools, where she was known affectionately as “Mrs. McCat” by her students. She began as an English teacher at Great Mills High School and later served as the media specialist and librarian at Ridge Elementary School. In the 1990s, she also spent five summers teaching in several cities in China, training Chinese English teachers in the nuances of advanced English. After retirement, she enjoyed reading, spending time with her cats, and appreciating the natural serenity of her home by a creek in the woods.

She is survived by her son, Sean D. McCutcheon.

In accordance with her wishes, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to support the McCutcheon Family Art Award, a merit-based art scholarship at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, which she established in 1991 in memory of her second husband, Frank. Checks should be made payable to SMCM Foundation Inc., designated for the McCutcheon Family Art Award in the memo line, and mailed to the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Foundation at 18952 E Fisher Road, St. Mary’s City, MD 20686. Donations can also be made online at www.smcm.edu/give by entering the donation amount, clicking “more options,” choosing “other designation” (at the bottom), clicking “continue,” and entering “McCutcheon Family Art Award.”

Janet will be remembered for her lifelong dedication to education, her adventurous spirit, and the kindness she shared with all who knew her.

Services will be private.

