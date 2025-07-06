It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Jaimie Leigh Reynolds, 34, of Waldorf, Maryland, on June 30, 2025.

Born on November 20, 1990, Jaimie was the beloved daughter of Richard and Pamela Brady. A devoted mother, Jaimie’s greatest joy in life was her daughter, Ryleigh Faye Reynolds, who was her constant companion and source of pride.

Jaimie will be deeply missed by her loving family, including her twin brother, Richard Lee Brady, Jr., of Charlotte Hall, Maryland; her sisters Jennifer Harvard of Hollywood, Maryland, Melodie Brady-Smith of Baltimore, Maryland, and Christine Brown of Hughesville, Maryland. She also leaves behind extended family, friends, and those whose lives she touched with her quiet strength and warm heart.

Jaimie worked as a fast food cashier, where she was known for her kind smile and friendly nature. Outside of work, she cherished time spent with Ryleigh—whether it was simple days at the park, helping with schoolwork, or enjoying their favorite shows together. Her love for her daughter was evident in everything she did.

Family and friends are invited to a Life Celebration, with visitation taking place from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, located at 30195 Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall, Maryland. Prayers with Reverend Joe Orlando will take place at 7:00 p.m. that evening.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com .

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.