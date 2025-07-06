William “Bill” Edward Clarke, Jr., 84, of Forest Heights, MD passed away peacefully on June 19, 2025. He was a devoted husband, father, Opa, and proud Army veteran.

He was born in Washington, DC on March 23, 1941, to the late William E. Clarke, Sr. and Mardehl (Mills).

Bill is survived by his children: Diana Waldorf (Maurice) of Mechanicsville, MD, Robert “Bobby” Clarke (Diane) of Waldorf, MD, grandson Justin Waldorf and great-grandson, Elijah Waldorf, and loving family member, Otto Waldorf. In addition to his parents, Bill is also preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Katharina “Oma” Clarke; his sisters, Terry Leigh Channel and Kathaleen V. Gregory; and his loyal, recently deceased dog, Lassie. He is also survived by numerous stepbrothers and stepsisters and other relatives.

Bill served honorably in the U.S. Army from June of 1959 until his retirement. He saw combat during the Vietnam War, suffering a severe war-related injury. During his time in the military, he was awarded several honors, including the Good Conduct Medal, World War II Victory Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and the Republic Vietnam Campaign Medal.

After many years, he recovered from his injury and held various positions to include Owner of Veterans Cleaning Company, Councilmember and Treasurer of the Town of Forest Heights, Maintenance Supervisor, Town of Forest Heights; Treasurer of Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 17 and Head of Security at Rosecroft Raceways. In his later years, he enjoyed volunteering at the local foodbank.

In addition to being called Dad – he was also lovingly called “Pops” and “Opa”. Bill loved his weekly Pinochle card game, reading his Washington Post and working the Post crossword puzzle, collecting coins, financial investing, and a good banana split. He also loved time with family, family outings, and good German food.

Services will be held at 10:30 am on July 29, 2025, at Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, MD. A gathering/repast will be held after the service in Waldorf, MD.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Disabled American Veterans, General Melvin Joseph “MJ” Maas, Chapter 17 and/or Grace Lutheran Church, Fort Washington, Maryland (Foodbank).