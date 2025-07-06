James Francis McGowan, 78, of Huntingtown, Maryland, passed away on June 15, 2025 at his home. Born on May 26, 1947, in Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Geraldine (Stalbird) and James F. McGowan, Sr.

James attended Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., and after graduation he enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he served for four years as a jet engine mechanic servicing Boeing B-52 bombers. Following his honorable discharge in 1969, he returned to Washington and worked for AT&T as a telephone technician. He married Laura Belle McGraw on May 24, 1980, and they settled in Huntingtown in 1993. James loved watching NASCAR and rooting for his favorite driver, Kyle Busch. He was also an avid fan of the Senators, Nationals, and Commanders. He always enjoyed playing a game of baseball himself and was notorious for his passionate playstyle and home-runs.

James is survived by his son, Christopher McGowan, and his granddaughters, Iris, and Violet McGowan. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of thirty-nine years, Laura Belle McGowan; his parents Geraldine and James McGowan, and his sister Patricia Payne.