Mary Denise Pearson

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Mary Pearson’s passing on June 16, 2025. Mary was born in Washington D.C. to Lewis “Reds” Flowers and Lois Flowers on June 23,1963. She was married to the late Stanley Pearson Jr. on June 26, 1993, they leave behind two children, Megan and Sabrina Pearson. She passed peacefully surrounded by close family and friends in D.C. She is survived by her brother, Lewis “Ed” Flowers Jr, and her sister, Karen Arnold. She was preceded in death by her husband and her sister, Leslie “MommaLee” Engle.

Mary was loved by everyone she met, which made her hairdressing career successful. For the last 35 years, she dedicated her work to Manufacturers Alliance (MAPI) in Arlington, Virginia. She was a wonderful mother, wife, sister, and friend who gave her all to help as she could. She will be missed.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Rheumatology Research Foundation at https://www.rheumresearch.org/donate. A celebration of life will be planned for the fall.