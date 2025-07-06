David Baker “Dave” Ericsson, 89, of Solomons, MD, formerly of Oro Valley, AZ, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2025, in Solomons.

Born on May 20, 1936, in Newburgh, NY, Dave was the son of the late Elizabeth Baker and Arthur Eric Ericsson. A graduate of Hamilton High School, he went on to earn his degree from UCLA. Dave served his country with honor in the United States Army before embarking on a long and respected career as an Analyst for the Federal Government.

In 2023, Dave moved to Solomons from Oro Valley, AZ, where he and his beloved wife Brenda had spent many happy years together. Brenda preceded him in death on March 8, 2023.

Dave was a man of many passions. He was an avid golfer and a skilled bridge player who thrived on both competition and camaraderie. He cherished the landscapes of the American Southwest, where he and Brenda explored hiking trails, took in the natural beauty, and built a life rich in outdoor adventures. He instilled this love of nature in his children, teaching them to canoe, ski, hike, fish, and camp. Dave also had a strong sense of civic duty, staying actively involved in local politics and his neighborhood community.

Dave is survived by his loving children, Jennifer Whetstone (Steve) of Hollywood, MD, and Robert Ericsson (Kate) of Charlottesville, VA; his cherished grandchildren, Emily Bronwyn, Sophie May, Noah David, and Jack Emmet; and his great-grandson, Paxton James.

A Celebration of Life will be held later this year. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dave’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.donorservices.alz.org.