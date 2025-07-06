Clifford Ivanhoe Morton, Jr., son of the late Clifford Sr. and Christine Morton, was born June 9, 1942 in Washington, DC and departed from this world to be with his heavenly father on June 17, 2025 in Woodbridge, Va.

Clifford or “Tippy” as he was lovingly called was educated in Washington, DC public schools and graduated from Spingarn High School in 1960. He went on to attend Virginia Union University with a concentration in Early Elementary Education. After college, he was employed by the US Postal Service and continued his career path in management where he led teams and mentored many who, to this day, have remained an important part of Clifford’s life. After departing the field of management, Cliff’s passion for children came full circle when he had the opportunity to work in early childhood learning, which he called, the best job he’s ever had.

Cliff led a life of adventure but none more so than when he met the love of his life, Cheryl. Meeting Cheryl was a turning point in his life as he accepted Christ in 1988 and began to live a devoted Christian life. Cliff and Cheryl were married in 1989. They were active members of Woodlawn Christian Fellowship in Landover Hills, where Cliff served as a Deacon and Sunday School teacher for the youth. Later in life they became members of Calvert Grace in Calvert County.

Cliff always had a way with people. Whether it be complementing you on your attire or giving fashion advice (he was a snazzy dresser), giving a kind word of encouragement to a stranger (which he was always known to do), cracking a joke to enlist a smile, being there to provide comfort in time of need, giving you a special song to listen to or playing a special song for your spirit on his guitar, his genuine interest in you and the love of the Lord was always the first thing you felt.

The loss of this wonderful man will not only be felt by his immediate family, but by all those he has touched. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife of 36 years, Cheryl, daughters, Kellie (Anthony), Paula (Eric), Kimberly (John), Theresa (Robin); Grandchildren, Alicia, Amanda, Anthony, Alyssa, Aaron, Joshua and Caleb; Cousins, Ondreya (Warren), Sheila and Wanda and a host of family, friends and “adopted” children who call him “Dad” or “Mr. Cliff”. He was preceded in death by his son Kevin.