Ralph Thomas Violett, 80, of Dunkirk passed away June 20, 2025. He was born August 20, 1944 in Washington, DC to Ralph Carrington and Margaret Octavia (Whitfield) Violett. Ralph grew up in Brandywine and graduated from Gwynn Park High School. He married Barbara Zentz on December 26, 1964, and they lived in Dunkirk. Ralph worked for Southern Maryland Electric for many years, retiring as a locator after 44 years of service. He loved cars, especially his 1964 Ford, going to car shows, and spending time with his family and friends. Ralph was a people person who could talk to anyone. He will be greatly missed.

Ralph is survived by his wife Barbara Violett, children Rhonda Violett (Mark Schaff) of Snowflake, AZ, Tina Wilkerson (Ray) of Owings, and Cristy Howard (Ron) of Florida, grandchildren Kevin Wilkerson, Jonathan Wilkerson, and Autumn Howard, as well as numerous extended family members.

In lieu of flowers donations in Ralph’s name can be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake.