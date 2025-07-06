Harold “Harry” Charles Sparrow, 70, of St. Leonard, MD passed away June 20, 2025. He was born February 6, 1955, to Harold Charles and Barbara Joan (McBain) Sparrow in Schenectady, NY. Harry graduated in 1973 from Schoharie High School and a year later joined the United States Coast Guard. Right before going to boot camp Harry married Darlene A. VanderBogart on April 20, 1974, and they have been inseparable ever since. He served for over 20 years and earned multiple different medals and awards including a Unit Commendation Ribbon with 3 gold stars and “O” device as well as a Hamartian Service Medal with 2 bronze stars. Harry enjoyed target shooting, hunting, woodwork and leather work.

Harry is survived by his loving wife, Darlene A. Sparrow, sons Harold C. Sparrow, Jr. (Crystal) of Evans, GA and Brian D. Sparrow (John) of Rehoboth, DE, grandchildren Aislin and Ethan and siblings Robin Myers (Walt) of Howes Cave, NY, Joseph L. Manchester of Schoharie County, John W. Manchester of New Orleans and Eileen Sparrow. He was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Barbara and brother Clayton D. Sparrow.

No services scheduled at this time.

In Lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html and Johns Hopkins Research for Pancreatic Cancer at https://pathology.jhu.edu/pancreas/donate.