Kitty Walker (Mary Catherine), 92, of Dunkirk, Maryland, formerly of Cheverly, passed away peacefully at home on June 20, 2025.

Born on August 21, 1932, in Brennan, Texas, Kitty grew up in Arlington, Virginia, alongside her four younger siblings. She graduated from Washington-Lee High School, where she was enthusiastically involved in all things related to the arts. After discovering she was just a foot too short to become a Radio City Music Hall Rockette, she continued her education at the College of William and Mary.

Following graduation, Kitty began her career in education at Greenbelt Junior High School in Prince George’s County, first as a physical education teacher and later as a media specialist. A gifted and dedicated educator, she was honored with the county’s Teacher of the Year award. She later transferred to Hyattsville Junior High School, where she met her husband, Charles “Charlie” Walker, who preceded her in death. Together, they raised three children in Cheverly, Maryland.

Kitty was actively involved in numerous organizations and often took on leadership roles, serving as president in many of the clubs she loved. Some of the groups she belonged to include: The Women’s National Symphony; the Garden Clubs of Cheverly and Calvert County; the Women’s Club of Cheverly; the Surratt House; the Calvert County Historical Society; Eastern Star; Daughters of the American Revolution; MSRTA; PGCRTA; the Calvert County Retired Teachers Association; the American Legion Auxiliary; and the Questors of Calvert County.

Kitty was a voracious reader and cherished her fellow media specialists at the Owings Branch Library. She was also an avid gardener, bridge player, world traveler, crafter, and a passionate lover of music and dance.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; her daughter, Michelle; her son, Michael; and her brother, Michael. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Cross (Kevin); her grandchildren, Brian Cross, Matthew Cross (Chelsea), Scott Cross (Laura), Charles Humphrey Walker (Sydney), Sydney Cross, and Shelby Johnson (Alex); and her four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, David, Lewell, and Diane Nemir; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends. Kitty’s enthusiasm for life will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

A service for Kitty will be held on July 9, 2025 at St. James Episcopal Church in Lothian, Maryland at 11:00.