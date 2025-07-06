Willis W. “Joe” Westfall III passed away on June 20, 2025, at the age of 62.

Born on September 18, 1962, in Washington, D.C., Joe was the son of Willis W. Westfall Jr. and Mary Ann Blair, who preceded him in death in 2019 and 2022, respectively. He grew up with a deep appreciation for family and community and spent the majority of his life in Southern Maryland.

Joe dedicated over 30 years of service to Safeway in Calvert County, where he was known for his strong work ethic, easygoing nature, and friendly presence. He also worked for several years at Harris Teeter in Dunkirk and retired earlier this year. Whether he was helping customers or catching up with coworkers, Joe brought a quiet warmth and reliability to everything he did.

A man of faith, Joe attended church regularly. Joe was also a lifelong fan of professional wrestling and never missed a WWE broadcast. His passion for the sport brought him joy and entertainment throughout his life.

Joe is survived by his sister Diane White and her husband Andy, his brother Thomas Westfall, and his beloved nephews Brandon Russell, Brad Westfall, and Curtis Westfall. He will be remembered as a kind-hearted man who loved his family and found happiness in the simple pleasures of life.

A private service will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Joe’s memory to a local charity of your choice.