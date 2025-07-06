Jennifer Bignell

Born July 25, 1942, Bognor Regis, England.

Deceased June 20, 2025, from a painful struggle with dementia, then Covid.

Jenny’s life story is not a resume, but a tale of her extraordinary spirit. As Georgia O’Keefe said, “Where I was born and where and how I have lived is unimportant. It is what I have done with where I have been that should be of interest.”

As a child of the Sussex coast, Jenny had an idyllic childhood in England with adventurous walks led by her father, siblings in tow, through meadows of buttercups and skylarks piercing the air about them. Her mother was a strong nurturer. This rock-solid combination of joy and love from her family contributed to the gentle, loving person Jenny became in adulthood.

She inherited from her father a unique talent for expressive, eloquent compositions and her writing was exquisite and touching. In her writing, and in her life, Jenny was the fulfillment of: “A sense of humor is needed armor. Joy in one’s heart and some laughter on one’s lips is a sign that the person down deep has a pretty good grasp of life.”

Jenny was a strong, self-reliant individual who quietly charted a new chapter of life in America. At the age of 21, Jenny surprised her family by answering a newspaper ad offering room, board, and guaranteed employment in the United States. Her arrival in the 60’s coincided with tumultuous times she had not expected — a Presidential assassination and the tragic events of more assassinations, riots, and Vietnam War protests. She remarked that the social media of the time, in 1963, consisted of a handwritten note taped to a sidewalk window of a network news agency: “President Kennedy shot; feared dead.”

Jenny was so excited about her arrival in America, she embarked on a cross-country tour with her sister and dear friend to explore all four corners and the vast territory within. They toured for four months, perilously through the South when Freedom Riders were being murdered, to the “Wild West”, onto the great Pacific coast, through the rugged Dakotas, across the expansive Plains, and via Niagara to the Atlantic coast. It was a pilgrimage bringing to life the America she knew from history and Hollywood.

Jenny worked in the field of financial services for over forty years, moving up from clerical positions to management. She was well loved by her coworkers; always agreeable, cheerful and willing to face any problem at hand. Many of her coworkers became lifelong friends.

In 1985, Jenny — a proud Limey – crossed paths with a Lemons…Judy Lemons. This marked the beginning of an abiding commitment and eventual marriage that would span over four devoted decades and countless miles as they enjoyed traveling to places near and far. They described their togetherness as “Spanish Moss,” unable to imagine life without the other. Their devotion remained unflinching throughout Jenny’s illness, with Judy providing loving care and Jenny’s unfailing response, “I love you, too”; and her last words, ever positive, “Yes, it is a good day.” Even in the clutches of a monstrous disease that always claims its victims, Jenny was resolute, strong and tried her best to outrun the inevitable. She was indefatigable against all odds, her joy boundless and her good nature unwavering. Her contentment persevered until the end. The loss, after so many years, is unfathomable to Judy, their family and friends.

Together, Jenny and Judy created a life defined by joy, inclusiveness and deep connections. Their home, whether on Capitol Hill, the Blue Ridge Mountains, or their beloved Chesapeake Bay retirement retreat, was a gathering place filled with warmth, laughter, camaraderie, and more than a few memorable shenanigans, sometimes supervised by the Sheriff. And, always welcoming, with abundant feasts and a vivid garden lovingly tended by Jenny.

In typical English fashion, Jenny’s joys were found in the garden, nurturing plants, observing birdlife and loving every child and dog in sight. Beneath Jenny’s English reserve and calm, there dwelled a natural comedienne. She loved and attracted children like the Pied Piper. Following the Pied Piper were the likes of Ashlyn, Mallory, Teddy, Elizabeth, Sierra, Malia, Will, Katy, Lilly, Henry, John Henry, Zoe, Dom, Briel, Senan, Saoirse, and countless others who renamed her “Bebe.” In the end, her continued playful antics, perfect quips, and witty punchlines belied her illness. She remained a joy to all who crossed her path.

Jenny and Judy were known for their remarkable ability to bring people (and dogs) together, creating a chosen family that extended well beyond blood. Alongside their cherished family of friends, there was also deep sharing of friendship with a beloved pack of dogs — Buschka, Bessie, Sassafras, Rosie, Laney, Hunter and now Tilda, along with adoptees Callie, Rascal, Molly, Mars, Rio and Ameilia. Friends, in every form, surrounded their lives.

Jenny’s living family includes: Judy Lemons, her partner of over 40 years, and wife when legalized; twin brother, John Bignell; brother, David Bignell; sister, Ann Bignell; niece, Hannah Bignell; great nephew, Lenny; adopted nieces in California, Ashlyn Sterling and Mallory Williford; and her beloved canine companion, Tilda — all tucked inside her gentle heart with lasting love.

Her love of America, her amazing experiences, and the many wonderful people she met who became dear friends, spurred Jenny to seek citizenship. She was very proud to be an American. Jenny’s early years on American soil were filled with political disturbances, and in her final months she was ever hopeful that our Democracy could prevail to quell the angry assault of today. Jenny’s loving legacy of kindness, tolerance and compassion reminds us of our best selves.

From Judy, with a full heart, to the many dear friends who stood beside us during this long and painful challenge, thank you for your enduring love and steadfast devotion. “Good friends are like stars; you don’t always see them, but you know they are always there.” And, special appreciation to the loving caregivers who held Jenny close in their arms, and in their hearts.

Appropriately, from one of Jenny’s favorite songs by the Stones — “She’s a Rainbow”:

Have you seen her all in gold?

Like a Queen in days of old

She shoots colors all around

Like a sunset going down

Have you seen a lady fairer?

Friends and family are invited to visit www.SheIsARainbow.com, a website created in loving tribute to the joy, laughter and light Jenny brought into our world. There, you are welcome to share a message or photos that celebrate her life and help keep Jenny’s beautiful legacy alive.