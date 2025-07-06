Linda McKay (née: John), beloved mother, nana, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully in her home on the 21st of June 2025 at the age of 70. Born in Aberdare, Wales, UK, she was an extraordinary individual who had a passion for life that was contagious to all those around her.

Linda shared nearly 40 years of marriage with her devoted husband, John McKay. They had many adventures together, from living in Washington D.C. to their home in Cove Point, road-tripping and later RV-ing across the States, traveling to the United Kingdom, and making memories everywhere in between. They built a beautiful home and family, raising their two children, Lauren and Ian. Linda loved spending time with Lauren and her husband, Tyler Fean, and she was an adoring nana to their children, Mackenzie and Jack. Linda was so proud of her son, Ian, and thrilled to be able to welcome Ian’s spouse, Angela, to the family. She is also survived by her many nieces, nephews, as well as neighbors and friends whom she considered family. She was predeceased by her parents, Jean and Graham John.

Though Linda moved to the United States in 1985, she maintained her Welsh accent and identity. She was proud of her homeland and shared her love for Wales with everyone around her. Linda had a heart of gold; she would stop everything to help an animal in need, and she spent her entire career serving others and teaching in our schools. Linda was brave and she was a fighter – and she fought to the end.

The family will be holding a Celebration of Life gathering at Rausch Funeral Home in Lusby on Friday, July 18th from 2:00-4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Linda’s memory to the One Tree Planted organization, a non-profit focused on Global Reforestation.