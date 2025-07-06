Victor Joseph Zseleczky died on June 21, 2025, with family by his side. Born in Yokosuka, Japan, Vic was the third of four children of Commander Emil and Mrs. Rosalind Zseleczky.

Despite facing many challenges throughout his life, Vic remained a kind, thoughtful, and deeply spiritual person. He found comfort in connection—with God and with people. He made friends easily, and valued those friendships dearly.

In the 1980s, he served as a brother in the Franciscan monastery in Washington, D.C. He lived in Calvert County with his Uncle Buzz for many years, and also in South Haven, Michigan, with his sister-in-law Hope Dowd-List and her husband, Greg. He took classes at a local community college and volunteered regularly at a nearby nursing home.

He was predeceased by his parents; his three siblings, John, Emilia, and Jacob; his wife, Faith Dowd Zseleczky; and later by his companion, Kelaine Martin. He is survived by his nieces, Megan Perry, Melody Gimlin, and Madalyn Marley; his nephew and godson, William Marley III; and his brother-in-law, William Marley Jr. He is also survived by a number of cousins and other relatives, friends who loved him, and his beloved dog, Trooper.

A visitation will be held on Monday, July 7 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, followed by a funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m., with Father John Benson presiding. A reception will follow the Mass in the Vianney Room. A private burial will take place at a later date.