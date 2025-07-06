Karen Susan Taylor, 71, of Dunkirk, Maryland, passed away peacefully at home on June 22, 2025, after a long and courageous battle with early-onset Alzheimer’s. Karen was lovingly cared for by her daughter Kathleen and son-in-law Warren in recent years and was surrounded by her family and loved ones in her final days.

Born on February 14, 1954, in Evansville, Indiana, to Robert & Johann Kinter, Karen grew up in Maryland from the early age of two. She was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, mother, grandmother, and friend. She touched many lives with her gentle spirit, warmth, unwavering sweet disposition, and her endless generosity. Her kindness knew no bounds. Spending time with friends and family was one of her greatest joys. She also loved to bake and especially adored being a grandmother.

Karen is survived by her three children, Lonnie Taylor, Jr (Tara). Robert Taylor and Kathleen Taylor (Warren Derkazarian), their father, Lonnie Taylor, Sr,; grandchildren, Eleanor Taylor, Lucy Taylor, & Maverick Taylor, her sisters Patricia Travis (Darryl) and Mary Kathleen Phelps (Nelson), her Uncle Jerry Thompson and many Nieces and Nephews, all who will forever cherish her memory.

Karen was predeceased by her father, Robert Francis Kinter and mother Johanna Thompson Kinter.

Karen’s generosity and kindness are spotlighted throughout her life and the roles she played in our lives. Karen was a devoted mother who actively supported her children’s education serving as a room parent in their classrooms. She worked as a lab technician in her early career and later worked in retail, then transitioned back to the medical field, as a medical assistant at a local OB/GYN practice. Her life was dedicated to acts of service to all.

A devout catholic, Karen was a member of Jesus the Good Shepard in Owings, Maryland.

The Family will receive relatives and friends at the Rausch Funeral Home in Owings, MD on Sunday June 29 from 12-4 PM. A Mass of Christian burial will be offered on Monday June 30, 11:00 AM at Jesus the Good Shepard in Owings, Maryland. Interment will follow at St. John Vianney Catholic Cemetery in Prince Frederick, MD.