Patricia Ann McKnett, 89, of St. Leonard, Maryland passed away on June 22, 2025, in Prince Frederick, Maryland. She was born May 5, 1936, in Greensboro, North Carolina to the late Ralph and Maxine Hoover. She entered the gates of the Rainbow Bridge to reunite with all of her beloved animals.

She is survived by her son, Wes McKnett. All services will be private. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to SPOT