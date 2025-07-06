Carol J. Horovitz, 78, of Prince Frederick, MD, formerly of Miami, FL passed away June 25, 2025, in Prince Frederick, Maryland. Carol was born in Prince Frederick to the late Benson Orlando and Esther Lillian Hutchins. She graduated from Nursing School at Union Memorial Hospital in Baltimore. After graduation, Carol and some of her girl friends from nursing school moved to Miami to start their careers in Nursing. Carol stayed in Miami until her retirement in 2014, when she moved back to the family farm in Adelina. Carol enjoyed her retirement by gardening, cooking and spending time with her animals.

Carol is survived by her sisters; Patricia Sunderland and Elaine Yoe, her nephews Hutch Sunderland (Carolyn) and Bryan Sunderland (Linda) and their families. Carol is preceded in death by her brother Robert Benson Hutchins.

The family will receive friends on Thursday July 3, 2025, from 10 until the time of the funeral service, 11am at the Rausch Funeral Home, 4405 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, MD. Interment will follow in Asbury Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Linda Kelly Animal Shelter.