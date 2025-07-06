Robert Lawrence Cory, 99, of Dunkirk passed away June 26, 2025. He was born June 16, 1926 in Belleville, NJ to Harold and Maude (Summers) Cory. At the age of 17 Bob joined the United States Navy and proudly served his country for 6 years. During WWII he was stationed on the USS SC743 anchored in the Pacific waters near Hawaii. On the GI bill, Bob attended the University of Pennsylvania where he was a member of the wrestling team. He graduated in 1950 with a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences and went on to enjoy a successful career with U.S. Geological Surveys, working on the oyster recovery program and other federal research programs. Bob married Jane Etta Goeller on August 21, 1948 in Media, PA. Through business trips and family trips, Bob traveled to France, Spain, Israel, Italy, Sweden, England, Holland, U.S. West coast of Oregon, and up and down the East Coast from Maine to Florida.

Other than Bob’s passion for his family and friends, his study of honeybees promoted better beekeeping conditions throughout Maryland. His published apiary articles including subjects relating to the suppression of bee diseases; added new information and ideas to the apiary society; and helped to develop mutual understanding and cooperation between apiary inspection officials and hobbyists. For many years he used his wealth of knowledge as a Master Beekeeper and apiology studies, Bob taught others about the benefits of honeybees. Bob also coordinated with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to develop and grow a tree farming business in lower Anne Arundel County. For many years he, with his wife, children and grandchildren ran a successful choose-and-cut Christmas tree farm off Lower Pindell Road in Anne Arundel County.

Bob was a founding member of Grace Brethren Church, now Calvert Grace. He was also a member of the Tri-County Soil Conservation and the Stallings-Williams American Legion Post 206 in Chesapeake Beach and was a Tri-County bee inspector for many years.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife Jane Etta Cory. He is survived by his children Nancy Cory Gardner (James) of Dunkirk, Linda J. Hans of Waldorf, Kenneth Cory of Dunkirk, Stephen Cory (Cynda Tipple) of Arlington, VA, and William Cory (Theresa) of Ft. Washington, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation Wednesday, July 9, 2025

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Calvert Grace Community Church

9870 Old Solomons Island Road Owings, MD 20736

Services Wednesday, July 9, 2025

11:00 AM

Calvert Grace Community Church

9870 Old Solomons Island Road Owings, MD 20736

Interment

Southern Memorial Gardens

10155 Ward Road Dunkirk, MD 20754