Agnes Delores Scruggs, “Aggie,” 72 of Dowell, Maryland passed away at Solomon’s Nursing Center on June 27, 2025 in Dowell, Maryland. She was born on July 4, 1953 in Leonardtown, Maryland to Bernard Russell and Sarah Russell.

Agnes grew up in Calvert County, Maryland. She attended Calvert High School and like many girls of her generation; she met a boy, fell in love, got married, and started a family. Agnes embraced motherhood with strength, determination and abundance of love for her children. They may not have had everything they wanted, but she made sure her children always had what they needed. Her love for her children was so abundant, not only did she raise the four children she birthed, but she also cared for and loved a few bonus children. Her home was always open for anyone in need of a good meal, love, or just a hug. Whether she was working to make ends meet or staying at home to tend to her children, after a long day, she was often seen relaxing with a good book and her favorite cigarette.

Unfortunately, 20 years ago, Agnes suffered a devastating stroke that robbed her of her ability to talk, but with strength and determination she found new ways to communicate with her loved ones. Whether it was a quick shake of her head, a cross of her arms, or a point of her finger, her real family always knew exactly what she needed or wanted. While in Solomon’s Nursing Center she found a love of arts and crafts and bingo. She would often be the first person at the table when a new project was started or a new game of bingo. She loved life, and never let her wheelchair stop her.

Agnes was a dedicated mother and grandmother. She is survived by her children James (Michelle) Scruggs of Lusby, Maryland and William “Tommy” Scruggs, of Hagerstown, Maryland; her grandchildren, Dylan (Erica) Scruggs, Savanah (Kyle) Langenes, Kendra Scruggs, Dalton Scruggs, Logan Scruggs, Dustin Scruggs, and Willy Scruggs; a great-granddaughter Zoey Taylor Scruggs, a sister Sarah Scruggs and a brother William “Billy” (Drema) Russell. She is also survived by an estranged husband and daughter, who do not deserve to be named.

Agnes was preceded in death by her grandmothers; June Abell and Mary Owens, her father Bernard Russell, her mother Sarah Russell, her brothers; James Russell, Donald Russell, and Louis Russell; her sister Barbara Rivell; her son George Scruggs, Sr. and grandson George “Dale” Scruggs, Jr.

Visitation Monday, July 7, 2025

20 American Lane Lusby, MD 2065

20 American Lane Lusby, MD 20657